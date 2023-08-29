Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $56.70 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,841.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 281,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.33. 912,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,655. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $195.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

