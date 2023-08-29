Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $87.73 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $87,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. 600,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,330. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

