Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $76,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 521,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,044. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

