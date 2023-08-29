Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,903 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 931,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.