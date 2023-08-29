Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $136,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $29.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.26. 90,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,914.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,701.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.