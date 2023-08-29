Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,451 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $120,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CDNS traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.46. 561,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.