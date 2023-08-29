Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

PK opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $22,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

