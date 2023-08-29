PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410,914. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

