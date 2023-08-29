PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. PC Connection has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $56.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.14 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares in the company, valued at $696,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $1,803,268. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PC Connection by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 55.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

