Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 70,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. 3,397,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,954,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

