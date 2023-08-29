Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 561 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $15.29 on Tuesday, hitting $254.11. 81,197,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,893,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average of $215.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

