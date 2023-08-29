Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NVDA traded up $17.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,458,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,403,555. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.