Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $20.30 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $49,461. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

