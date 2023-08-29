Pepe (PEPE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $376.17 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Pepe has a total market cap of $376.17 million and approximately $130.72 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000085 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $69,688,204.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

