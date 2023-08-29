PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $179.49. 1,138,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

