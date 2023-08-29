Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 429 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

COP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. 685,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,015. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.