Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

