Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,125. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

