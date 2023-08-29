Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.90. The company had a trading volume of 760,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,527. The company has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

