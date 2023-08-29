Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 374,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $198.38. 99,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,882. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

