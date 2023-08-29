Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VDC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.73. 33,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

