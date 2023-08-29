Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,925 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,683.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,642,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,048,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,086,000 after purchasing an additional 866,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,666.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 721,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 680,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 206,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,157 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,280. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

