Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.