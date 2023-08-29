Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

