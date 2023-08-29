Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 2,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

