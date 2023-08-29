PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Alliance Global Partners

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

