Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245,786 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 2,028,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.