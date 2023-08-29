Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $6,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

