Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $401,000 Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Altimmune worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Altimmune by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 230,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

