Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 223 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. 437,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,070. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.