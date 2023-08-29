Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,148 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 323,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

