Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The stock has a market cap of C$439.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.98. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More

