POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $112.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.34, but opened at $109.98. POSCO shares last traded at $110.47, with a volume of 13,967 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 80.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

