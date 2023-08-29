PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head to Head Review

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.92 $333.90 million $1.17 41.50 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.08 -$139.82 million ($5.24) -0.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 475.00%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 8.31% 3.78% 2.41% Ashford Hospitality Trust -12.21% N/A -4.25%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

