PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,068 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

