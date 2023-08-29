Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. 27,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,659. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

