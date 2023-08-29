Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
VLO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. 1,014,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.
