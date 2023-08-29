Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,743 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,896 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 598,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,490. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

