Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 631,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 273,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. 2,280,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,331. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $491.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

