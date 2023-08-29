Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

OXY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. 2,070,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

