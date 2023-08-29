Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,764,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 58.3% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 185.8% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.57. 145,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.82 and its 200-day moving average is $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.