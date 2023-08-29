Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. 749,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,983. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.