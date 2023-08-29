Profund Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.70. The company had a trading volume of 719,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $245.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

