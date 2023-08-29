Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Propel Funeral Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 144 properties comprising 79 owned and 65 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

