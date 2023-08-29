Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Propel Funeral Partners Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.
Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Propel Funeral Partners
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.