ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 60,479 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $166,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $280.52.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

