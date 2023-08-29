ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $171,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,039. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

