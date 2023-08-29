ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $186,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 944,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,650. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.