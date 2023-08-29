ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 275,427 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Aflac worth $158,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,499. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

