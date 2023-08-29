ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $184.29 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,112,637 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Target as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,627. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.37. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

