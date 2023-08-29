ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,511,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 9,889,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $13.36.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $736,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.