ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,511,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 9,889,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $13.36.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $736,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

